Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,375 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $243,601.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,965.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

