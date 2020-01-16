Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 563,054 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 6.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $42.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

NYSE:GLW opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

