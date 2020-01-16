Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,920 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Square by 13,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3,518.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $83.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,743 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,694 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.