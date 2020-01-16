Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,812 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Cars.com worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cars.com by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cars.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $767.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

