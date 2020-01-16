Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of LTC Properties worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

