Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Lazard worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.