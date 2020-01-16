Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $23,929,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at $14,157,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

