Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

