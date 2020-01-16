Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 3,307 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $3,434,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

