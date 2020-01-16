Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $245.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

