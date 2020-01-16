Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101,960 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

