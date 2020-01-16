Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,225 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of WESCO International worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 66,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from to and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

