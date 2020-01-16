Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 105,510 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,510 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -146.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.82. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

In other news, Director Lee J. Styslinger III acquired 10,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,901 shares of company stock worth $127,914,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

