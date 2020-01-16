Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,505 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $119.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

