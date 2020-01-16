Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 33,200 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of HB Fuller worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,153,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 83,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after buying an additional 81,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

FUL stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other HB Fuller news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $430,913.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

