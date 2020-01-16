Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 44,455 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44,455 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Splunk by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $158.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at $26,317,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.