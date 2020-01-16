Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 64,550 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64,550 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.82.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $304.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.52 and its 200-day moving average is $270.36. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $182.46 and a 1 year high of $307.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

