Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.11% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

