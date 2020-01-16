Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

