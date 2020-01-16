TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

