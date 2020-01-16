TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $53,952,166 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $619.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.82. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $341.75 and a 52-week high of $625.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $591.08.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.