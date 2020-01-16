Transocean LTD Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Transocean in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIG. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

RIG opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 18.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Transocean by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 234.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

