Travelers Companies (TRV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRV opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $120.60 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

