TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 441,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $38.95 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

