Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 12,400,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

TRIP opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.