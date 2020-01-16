TROY Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $2.89 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com.

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.