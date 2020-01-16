Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post sales of $155.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.60 million and the lowest is $154.30 million. Trustmark reported sales of $151.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $626.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.50 million to $627.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $627.10 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $628.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $29,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $10,426,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.