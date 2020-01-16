Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,787 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

