U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.41.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

