U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,334 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

