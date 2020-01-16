Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,880,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,234,775.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,014 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.