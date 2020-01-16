UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €76.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €76.00 ($88.37) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.28 ($66.61).

DHER opened at €70.54 ($82.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.38. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a fifty-two week high of €72.18 ($83.93). The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

