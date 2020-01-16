UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €100.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €100.00 ($116.28) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($98.92).

EPA:SU opened at €92.36 ($107.40) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.16. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

