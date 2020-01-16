UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €23.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.61 ($29.78).

STM opened at €24.84 ($28.88) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.24.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

