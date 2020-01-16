UBS Group Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $176.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

NYSE ITW opened at $178.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.05. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $129.44 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

