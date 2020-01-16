UBS Group Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $162.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

DIS stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65. Walt Disney has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

