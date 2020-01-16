UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.33 ($7.71).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 533.50 ($7.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 544.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 570.83. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In other news, insider Christine LaSala bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Adrian Cox bought 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Insiders have bought 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092 in the last quarter.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.