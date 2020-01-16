UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.52) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,981 ($26.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,332 ($30.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,234.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,152.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.