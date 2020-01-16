UBS Group Reiterates €4.10 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €4.10 ($4.77) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOKIA. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.32 ($5.02).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.