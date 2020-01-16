UBS Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.50 ($50.58).

EPA ALO opened at €44.22 ($51.42) on Thursday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.65.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

