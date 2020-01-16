UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 199.23 ($2.62).

HSTG stock opened at GBX 184.70 ($2.43) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.70 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

