UBS Group Reiterates “SEK 135” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 135 target price from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 161.40.

VOLV.B stock opened at SEK 156.75 on Thursday. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of SEK 153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 144.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

