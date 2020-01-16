Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,042.75 ($26.87).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 2,272.40 ($29.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,014.93.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

