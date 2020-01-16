Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 136,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

