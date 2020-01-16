UNI COIN (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,820.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00009113 BTC on major exchanges including OEX and BCEX. UNI COIN has a market cap of $47.98 million and $1,820.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

