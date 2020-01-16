Unikoin Gold (UKG) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Bittrex and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unikoin Gold alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,847,371 tokens. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unikoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unikoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.