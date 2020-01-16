Unilever (NYSE:UL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.50

News stories about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have been trending very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news impact score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

