Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNP opened at $180.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

