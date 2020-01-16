United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,400 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $88.29 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.