United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $2,196,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in United Rentals by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

